DMP: Two arrested with crude bomb at Basabo

Two men were arrested with a crude bomb from Uttar Basabo of Sabujbagh police station in the capital on Friday morning.

The arrestees were identified as Md Rakib Hossain, 27, and Mahabub, 20. They were arre around 9:45am, according to a press release issued by the Media Wing of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in the afternoon.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided an abandoned room in Press Goli of Uttar Basabo and recovered an unexploded crude bonb from the spot.

Police said four cases under the Narcotics Control Act are already pending against Rakib, adding that legal action against both men was underway.