Chemical fire in Tongi: Three burn victims critical

The condition of three victims, who suffered burn injuries during a fire at a chemical warehouse in Tongi, was said to be critical, according to physicians of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS).

Assistant registrar of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery Dr Fazle Rabbi said four people, including three members of the local firefighting units, were injured in a fire that broke out at a tin-shed chemical warehouse in the Sahara Market area of Tongi in Gazipur district on Monday.

Among them, the condition of three has been said to be critical, he said.

The incident occurred around 3:45pm when a fire broke out at the chemical warehouse, leaving four people injured.

The injured were identified as firefighters Shamim Ahmed, 42, Md Nurul Huda, 40, Md Joy Hasan, 24 and warehouse officer Jannatul Naim, 38.

Three injured members of the Fire Service have been brought to the hospital in the afternoon and among them, Nurul Huda and Shamim Ahmed received 100% burn injuries, while Jannatul Naim received 42% burns, said Dr Fazle Rabbi.

Besides, Joy Hasan, a firefighter, who received 5% burn injuries, was given first aid, he said.

“The other three are under observation. If their condition deteriorates, they will be shifted to the ICU,” he said.