Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Chemical fire in Tongi: Three burn victims critical

The incident occurred around 3:45pm when a fire broke out at the chemical warehouse, leaving four people injured

File image of National Insatitute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 Sep 2025, 11:24 PM

The condition of three victims, who suffered burn injuries during a fire at a chemical warehouse in Tongi, was said to be critical, according to physicians of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS).

Assistant registrar of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery Dr Fazle Rabbi said four people, including three members of the local firefighting units, were injured in a fire that broke out at a tin-shed chemical warehouse in the Sahara Market area of Tongi in Gazipur district on Monday.

Among them, the condition of three has been said to be critical, he said.

The incident occurred around 3:45pm when a fire broke out at the chemical warehouse, leaving four people injured.

The injured were identified as firefighters Shamim Ahmed, 42, Md Nurul Huda, 40, Md Joy Hasan, 24 and warehouse officer Jannatul Naim, 38.

Three injured members of the Fire Service have been brought to the hospital in the afternoon and among them, Nurul Huda and Shamim Ahmed received 100% burn injuries, while Jannatul Naim received 42% burns, said Dr Fazle Rabbi.

Besides, Joy Hasan, a firefighter, who received 5% burn injuries, was given first aid, he said.

“The other three are under observation. If their condition deteriorates, they will be shifted to the ICU,” he said.

Topics:

FireTongiNational Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
Read More

5 including firefighters injured as fire breaks out at chemical warehouse in Tongi

Milestone tragedy: 2 more students discharged from burn institute

Gas cylinder blast in Chittagong: 2 die at Burn Institute

Electricity supply disrupted in Satkhira as power grid line catches fire

4 of a family burnt in Jatrabari AC blast

9-year-old drowns under Tongi bridge

Latest News

SMEs are a lifeline to Bangladesh

Tahsan announces gradual exit from music during Australia tour

New Syria leader, in US, plays down Israel normalization

Rizvi alleges govt appointing members of an Islamic party as DCs, SPs

Palestinian mission in London raises flag after recognition

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x