Dhaka Tribune
DSCC says waterlogging will take hours to drain after heavy rain

Waterlogging in Green Road, Dhaka University area, Shantinagar, Bailey Road, Kakrail, Paltan, Sat Masjid Road, and Dhanmondi has already been resolved

Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Sep 2025, 01:58 PM

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has stated that it will take a few hours for the waterlogging caused by heavy rain with thunder to drain.

This information was shared in a press release sent by DSCC’s Public Relations Officer on Monday afternoon.

The release added that around Wednesday, a low-pressure system may form over the northern Bay of Bengal and adjacent areas. As a result, Dhaka may experience temporary gusty winds with light to moderate rain, or rain with thunder, with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Since Sunday night, heavy rain accompanied by thunder in the capital has caused temporary waterlogging in several areas under the DSCC. To address this, DSCC’s Waste Management Department workers are operating in every ward to remove waterlogging.

Ward-based emergency response teams are also active. Waterlogging in Green Road, Dhaka University area, Shantinagar, Bailey Road, Kakrail, Paltan, Sat Masjid Road, and Dhanmondi has already been resolved.

However, the water level at drainage outlets and in canals and rivers is nearly the same, causing slow water drainage. In some areas, it may take a few more hours for water to subside. Temporary portable pumps have been arranged for rapid drainage in these locations.

Work is also ongoing through the high-pressure vertical pump installed in Kamalapur. Overall monitoring of the situation continues through the central control room of DSCC.

Topics:

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC)Waterlogging
