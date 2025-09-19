5 injured as clash breaks out at DMCH over child’s death

A clash broke out at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Friday night following the death of a child, leaving at least five people injured.

The incident occurred around 9:45pm in front of the hospital’s emergency department.

Hospital sources said a 9-year-old child from Old Dhaka’s Bangshal area was admitted to ward 210 of DMCH in the evening. The child died around 9pm. Following the death, relatives accused doctors of negligence and engaged in an argument with them.

At one stage, a scuffle reportedly broke out with staff members, including trolley men. Later, around 9:45pm, more than a hundred youths from Bangshal entered the hospital and carried out vandalism and attacks in the emergency department. At least five people were reported injured, two of whom are currently undergoing treatment at DMCH.

Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost, said the relatives first argued with doctors and staff after the child’s death. Later, while taking the child away, they clashed with trolley men.

Shahbagh Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Khalid Monsur said a clash broke out between locals of Old Dhaka and hospital staff centring the child’s death. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

The situation is now normal.