Thursday, September 18, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Men posing as RAB rob businessman of Tk 2L in Dhamrai

Dhamrai OC said a car and a suspect have been detained, but names are withheld for investigation

CCTV footage shows the private car (Dhaka Metro-Kh-47-7343) used in the Dhamrai robbery. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 18 Sep 2025, 09:55 PM

A businessman in Dhamrai has alleged that he was robbed of Tk1.9 lakh by men posing as Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members.

The victim, Enamul Haq, filed a complaint at Dhamrai police station on Wednesday, said Dhamrai Police station officer in-charge Monirul Islam.

Police and the victim’s family said Enamul and his uncle Shafiqul Islam were returning home on a motorcycle on Wednesday morning after withdrawing money from Islami Bank in Kalamapur when a private car blocked their way in Boratia. Four men in RAB uniforms allegedly handcuffed and blindfolded them, and forced them into the car.

Enamul said the assailants beat them, took the money, and later abandoned them in a deserted area in Sutipara. CCTV footage identified the car used as Dhaka Metro-Kha-47-7343.

“One private car and a person have been detained for questioning. Names cannot be disclosed at this stage,” added the OC.

Topics:

RobberyDhamrai
Read More

One killed during robbery attempt at Mohammadpur

Over 300 families trapped in water, misery deepens in Dhamrai

Dhamrai RMG workers protest after sudden factory closure

Man kills ex-wife, takes own life by poisoning in Dhamrai

Mugging at gunpoint in Shyamoli

Autorickshaw driver killed, robber lynched during roadside robbery in Gazipur

Latest News

931 nomination papers submitted for Cucsu polls

Govt moves to enhance pension benefits for retirees

Vegetarianism in India: Personal choice or caste politics?

Trump says Putin has let me down as UK state visit ends

Fakhrul slams Islamic parties' street programs, calls them ‘undemocratic’

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x