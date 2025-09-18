Men posing as RAB rob businessman of Tk 2L in Dhamrai

A businessman in Dhamrai has alleged that he was robbed of Tk1.9 lakh by men posing as Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members.

The victim, Enamul Haq, filed a complaint at Dhamrai police station on Wednesday, said Dhamrai Police station officer in-charge Monirul Islam.

Police and the victim’s family said Enamul and his uncle Shafiqul Islam were returning home on a motorcycle on Wednesday morning after withdrawing money from Islami Bank in Kalamapur when a private car blocked their way in Boratia. Four men in RAB uniforms allegedly handcuffed and blindfolded them, and forced them into the car.

Enamul said the assailants beat them, took the money, and later abandoned them in a deserted area in Sutipara. CCTV footage identified the car used as Dhaka Metro-Kha-47-7343.

“One private car and a person have been detained for questioning. Names cannot be disclosed at this stage,” added the OC.