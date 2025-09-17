Gold price falls following 8 straight increases

After raising gold prices eight times in a row, Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (Bajus) has finally reduced the price of the precious metal in the domestic market.

The association announced on Wednesday night that the price of 22-carat gold has been slashed by Tk1,470 per bhori (11.664 grams), bringing it down to Tk1,88,152.

The revised rates will come into effect from Thursday.

According to Bajus, the price of pure gold (tejabi) has dropped in the local market, prompting the fresh adjustment.

As per the new tariff, the price of 22-carat gold will stand at Tk1,88,152 per bhori, 21-carat at Tk1,79,602, 18-carat at Tk1,53,941, while traditional gold will cost Tk1,27,674 per bhori.

The association also mentioned that the selling price of gold will include 5% government-fixed VAT and a minimum 6% making charge set by BAJUS.

But, the making charges may vary depending on jewellery design and quality.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Bajus last revised the gold price upward by Tk3,675 per bhori, setting the rate of 22-carat gold at Tk1,89,622 highest in the country’s history till then.