Technical students block Satrasta intersection

The protesting students occupied the intersection around 11:15am to press home their six-point demand

 

Students of Dhaka Polytechnic Institute and other government and private technical institutions blocked the Satrasta intersection in Tejgaon on Wednesday. September 17, 2025. Photo: Facebook
Update : 17 Sep 2025, 01:20 PM

Technical students blocked the Satrasta intersection in Tejgaon on Wednesday morning to press home their six-point demand.

The blockade began around 11:15am, halting traffic in the area.

Earlier, “Technical Student Movement” had announced that polytechnic students across the country would stage demonstrations and sit-ins on Wednesday.

The six demands include: permanently cancelling the promotion and recruitment of craft instructors nullified by the High Court; scrapping the provision of age-limit-free admission in the Diploma in Engineering course and introducing a modern four-year curriculum; gradually introducing English-medium academic activities; taking legal steps to prevent recruitment in lower positions excluding diploma engineers; banning the appointment of non-technical personnel to important posts in the technical sector; and issuing circulars for the recruitment of qualified teachers and lab assistants in vacant positions.

The students also said a separate Ministry of Technical and Higher Education must be established alongside a commission for technical education reform.

They further demanded the establishment of a modern technical university and ensuring admissions at the under-construction engineering colleges in Narail, Natore, Khagrachhari, and Thakurgaon through temporary campuses.

