JnU students to receive supplementary grants by January

The UGC chairman said the scholarship will be disbursed in two phases- by the Finance Ministry and UGC

File image of Jagannath University. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Sep 2025, 11:45 PM

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof SM A Faiez on Tuesday assured that Jagannath University (JnU) students will receive their supplementary grants by January.

He gave the assurance while meeting with a delegation of JnU unit Islami Chhatra Shibir, led by its President Riazul Islam and General Secretary Abdul Alim Arif, at the UGC office in the afternoon.

The UGC chairman said the scholarship will be disbursed in two phases, one part from the Finance Ministry and the other from UGC.

Later in the evening, JnU Vice-Chancellor Prof Rezual Karim visited the students who are on hunger strike and told them that the scholarship money will reach their hands by January.

“Collection of necessary documents will be completed by October. Since the Finance Committee (FC) has already cleared the process, there is no further obstacle now,” he said.

After the meeting, JnU Shibir President Riazul Islam said the UGC chairman assured them that the students will get the scholarships by October, though in two phases.

“We trust the UGC, but we want to see the money in students’ hands by October. We won’t accept any delay or excuse,” he added.

University Grant Commission (UGC)Jagannath University (JnU)
