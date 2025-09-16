Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Narayanganj blast claims 14-year-old girl, third in family

Earlier on September 4, all five members of family sustained burn injuries in a gas explosion

File Image of Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Photo: Collected
Update : 16 Sep 2025, 11:03 AM

A 14-year-old girl, who sustained burn injuries in a gas explosion near the BSCIC area of Sonargaon, Narayanganj, died at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Monday night, becoming the third casualty in the family.

The deceased was identified as Munni Chowdhury, daughter of Manab Chowdhury.

Munni, who suffered 28% burns and was receiving treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, succumbed to her injuries around 9:45pm, said resident surgeon Dr Shawon Bin Rahman.

Earlier, her parents, Manab Chowdhury and his wife Bacha, died at the same hospital.

Two other daughters of the couple, Tinni, 12, with 22% burns, and Mouri, 6, with 36% burns, are still undergoing treatment.

On September 4, all five members of the family sustained burn injuries after an explosion triggered by accumulated gas at their home.

Topics:

BSCICDhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH)National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
