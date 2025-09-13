Sharmeen for building country afresh by remembering July martyrs

Social Welfare Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid has said the country will be built afresh through remembering all the kids who had sacrificed their lives like Farhan Faiyaz.



"We remember all those who had sacrificed their lives like Farhan Faiyaz during the July uprising in 2024...they remain living in our mind forever", she said.



The social welfare adviser said this as the chief guest while attending a football match and doa mahfil marking the 18th birth anniversary of Farhan Faiyaz at Shahid Farhan Faiyaz play ground adjacent of the National Parliament Bhaban on Friday.



Sharmeen S Murshid said there are no words to comfort parents who feel the pain and sorrow of losing a child, adding that remembering the children through games and prayer gatherings on this beautiful afternoon is about keeping Farhan in our hearts.



She congratulated the children with autism spectrum disorders for participating in the wonderful football game in memory of Farhan.



The father of Martyred Farhan Faiyaz M Shahidul Islam Bhuiyan and his mother Farhana Diba also spoke on the occasion while Managing Director of the National Disability Development Foundation Bijoy Krishna Devnath presided over the function.