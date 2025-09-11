Jucsu polls: Only 80 ballots cast in Pritilata Hall in 4hrs

The Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) and hall union elections are underway, with only 80 votes cast at Pritilata Hall by 1pm.

The festive atmosphere expected at the polls was largely absent during the first three hours on campus.

Professor Shamim Reza, the returning officer for the hall, said: “The total number of voters in Pritilata Hall is 399. Only 80 votes have been cast in the first four hours.”

He added: “Roughly 20% of voters have participated so far. There were minor disruptions initially due to power issues and rain, but everything is running smoothly now. Voter turnout is good, and we expect more students to arrive as the day progresses.”