Husband stabs woman to death in Dhaka

A 33-year-old woman was stabbed to death, allegedly by her husband, over a family feud in Dakshinkhan area of the capital on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Aklima Akter, daughter of Rafiqullah of Noakhali district and wife of Masud.

Quoting victim’s daughter, Sayrin, Md Faruk, in charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp, said: "Masud, second husband of Aklima, stabbed Aklima indiscriminately, leaving her injured."

Later, she was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead around 12am.

However, local people caught Masud and handed him over to police.