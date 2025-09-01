30-year-old man dies, two fall ill in Dhaka hotel

A 30-year-old man died while sleeping in a hotel room in Tejgaon, Dhaka, on Monday morning, while two of his colleagues fell ill and are receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

The three were staying together on the ground floor of Azim’s Hotel in the Begunbari area while working on a shooting project. Around 9am, their colleagues found them unconscious and rushed them to DMCH, where doctors pronounced one dead.

The deceased was identified as Sunny from Sarishabari upazila in Jamalpur. The two colleagues undergoing treatment are Kamal and Noyon.

Another colleague, Md Milon, said: “They had slept the previous night. In the morning, no one woke up. When we found them, they were unconscious. Doctors pronounced Sunny dead after he was taken to the hospital.”

Inspector Md Faruk, officer-in-charge of the DMCH police outpost, said: “The body has been sent to the morgue, and the two unwell are under treatment. The relevant police station has been informed.”

Locals suspect gas accumulation in the enclosed room may have caused asphyxiation