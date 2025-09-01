Monday, September 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

30-year-old man dies, two fall ill in Dhaka hotel

Locals suspect gas accumulation in the enclosed room may have caused asphyxiation

File Image: Representational image of a corpse. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 07:49 PM

A 30-year-old man died while sleeping in a hotel room in Tejgaon, Dhaka, on Monday morning, while two of his colleagues fell ill and are receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

The three were staying together on the ground floor of Azim’s Hotel in the Begunbari area while working on a shooting project. Around 9am, their colleagues found them unconscious and rushed them to DMCH, where doctors pronounced one dead.

The deceased was identified as Sunny from Sarishabari upazila in Jamalpur. The two colleagues undergoing treatment are Kamal and Noyon.

Another colleague, Md Milon, said: “They had slept the previous night. In the morning, no one woke up. When we found them, they were unconscious. Doctors pronounced Sunny dead after he was taken to the hospital.”

Inspector Md Faruk, officer-in-charge of the DMCH police outpost, said: “The body has been sent to the morgue, and the two unwell are under treatment. The relevant police station has been informed.”

Locals suspect gas accumulation in the enclosed room may have caused asphyxiation

Topics:

DiedTejgaon
Read More

21-year-old dies after jumping into Gulshan Lake in Dhaka

Clash over land dispute leaves three dead in Netrakona

40-year-old dies in Cox’s Bazar road crash

55-year-old injured in Mohakhali filling station fire, dies

2 killed in clash over football match in Sunamganj

3 arrested for mugging journalist, 4 policemen withdrawn

Latest News

Earthquake in Afghan village leaves no family untouched

DMP vows action against attempts to disrupt Ducsu polls

DMP suspends one additional deputy commissioner

BAU students block railway over six-point demand

10 judges transferred in latest judicial reshuffle

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x