Monday, September 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

21-year-old dies after jumping into Gulshan Lake in Dhaka

The police are interrogating the person taken into custody, the SI added

 

File image of Gulshan Lake. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 08:26 PM

A 21-year-old man died after jumping into Gulshan Lake in Dhaka on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Jalal. The incident occurred around 11:30 pm.

Sub-inspector Ruhul Amin of Gulshan Police Station said that community police reported seeing four young men jump into the lake that night. Two of them swam away, one was taken into police custody, and Jalal was rescued unconscious.

He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors pronounced him dead. His body was sent to the morgue for an autopsy. The police are interrogating the person taken into custody, the SI added.

Earlier, around 10:30 pm, authorities had received reports that 15–20 youths had gathered near the lake carrying sticks. However, when police reached the scene, no one was present. Later, Jalal was found unconscious in the lake and rescued.

Jalal lived in the Sat Tala slum in Mohakhali. According to police, he had previously worked at an AC company but was reportedly unemployed in recent times.

Topics:

GulshanDied
Read More

30-year-old man dies, two fall ill in Dhaka hotel

Clash over land dispute leaves three dead in Netrakona

40-year-old dies in Cox’s Bazar road crash

55-year-old injured in Mohakhali filling station fire, dies

2 killed in clash over football match in Sunamganj

Jagpa’s attempt to besiege Indian High Commission foiled by police

Latest News

Earthquake in Afghan village leaves no family untouched

DMP vows action against attempts to disrupt Ducsu polls

DMP suspends one additional deputy commissioner

BAU students block railway over six-point demand

10 judges transferred in latest judicial reshuffle

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x