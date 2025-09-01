21-year-old dies after jumping into Gulshan Lake in Dhaka

A 21-year-old man died after jumping into Gulshan Lake in Dhaka on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Jalal. The incident occurred around 11:30 pm.

Sub-inspector Ruhul Amin of Gulshan Police Station said that community police reported seeing four young men jump into the lake that night. Two of them swam away, one was taken into police custody, and Jalal was rescued unconscious.

He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors pronounced him dead. His body was sent to the morgue for an autopsy. The police are interrogating the person taken into custody, the SI added.

Earlier, around 10:30 pm, authorities had received reports that 15–20 youths had gathered near the lake carrying sticks. However, when police reached the scene, no one was present. Later, Jalal was found unconscious in the lake and rescued.

Jalal lived in the Sat Tala slum in Mohakhali. According to police, he had previously worked at an AC company but was reportedly unemployed in recent times.