Why are Buet students protesting?

Students from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) and other engineering universities took to the streets of Shahbagh on Wednesday, clashing with police in what has become a nationwide movement demanding recognition, fairness, and safety for graduate engineers.

The protests erupted after threats were made against a Buet alumnus and have now expanded into a broader struggle over professional rights and government job quotas.

The march, organized by the Engineering Rights Movement, began at Shahbagh intersection around 11am, paralyzing traffic on the central artery and nearby streets. Their demands are clear: diploma engineers should not use the title “Engineer,” they should not be promoted to Grade-9 government positions, and graduate engineers must have fair access to Grade-10 jobs.

By early afternoon, the protesters moved toward the chief adviser’s official residence at Jamuna, but police intercepted them near Hotel InterContinental. Clashes erupted as officers used batons, tear gas, and sound grenades to block the marchers. Among the injured were Buet students Nabid, Shahadat, Navid, Rizon, Hasan, and journalist Alam Sharif Shimul. All were treated and released from Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The protests were triggered by an incident at the Northern Electricity Supply Company (Nesco) office in Dhaka, where Buet alumnus Engineer Rokonuzzaman Rokon, of the 17th batch in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, faced harassment and a death threat from diploma-holding staffers led by Nesco executive engineer Golam Hossain. Twenty to twenty-five employees surrounded Rokon, verbally abused him, and threatened his life, prompting students nationwide to rally in protest.

At the core of the movement are long-standing grievances over systemic disparities in government service recruitment. Students demand the abolition of the 33% quota for diploma engineers in Grade-9 positions, the removal of the 100% diploma engineer quota in Grade-10 jobs, and exclusive use of the “Engineer” title for BSc graduates, with legal action against unauthorized usage.

In response, the government formed an eight-member committee to review the competing claims of graduate and diploma engineers. Protesters rejected it outright, citing the absence of student representation. At a press briefing outside Hotel InterContinental, student leader Jubayer Ahmed issued five new demands, including a public apology from Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and accountability for the police crackdown.

The movement has begun to spread, with students at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (Cuet) offering symbolic funeral prayers in solidarity with Buet students.