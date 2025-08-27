Engineering students meet interim govt advisers

Two interim government advisers held a meeting with representatives of the protesting engineering students.

The meeting began shortly after 7:15pm on Wednesday, at the Railway Bhaban. Eleven student representatives took part in the discussion.

Adviser to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Fouzul Kabir Khan and Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan were present at the meeting.

The students said the discussion continued until around 8:30pm, though the names of all eleven representatives were not disclosed.

They added that the outcome of the meeting with the advisers will be formally announced at Shahbagh.