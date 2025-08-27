Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Engineering students meet interim govt advisers

The students announced that the outcome of the meeting with the advisers will be formally announced in Shahbagh

Police are dispersing engineering students marching towards the chief advisers residence in Dhaka around 1:30pm on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, leaving at least 10 injured. Photo: Amirul Islam Masum/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 27 Aug 2025, 10:50 PM

Two interim government advisers held a meeting with representatives of the protesting engineering students.

The meeting began shortly after 7:15pm on Wednesday, at the Railway Bhaban. Eleven student representatives took part in the discussion.

Adviser to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Fouzul Kabir Khan and Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan were present at the meeting.

The students said the discussion continued until around 8:30pm, though the names of all eleven representatives were not disclosed.

They added that the outcome of the meeting with the advisers will be formally announced at Shahbagh.

Topics:

BuetShahbagh
