Buet students hold demonstration at Shahbagh on Wednesday

Students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) gathered at Shahbagh from 10am on Wednesday to press for justice over the death threat issued against Buet student Roknuzzaman, along with two other demands.

They have also urged students from all engineering, science, and technology universities across the country to join the movement.

On Tuesday night, while concluding the blockade program at Shahbagh, Sakibul Hoque Lipu, general secretary of the Engineers’ Rights Movement, announced the decision.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, students of engineering universities had blockaded Shahbagh for nearly five hours, causing severe traffic disruption.

Later at night, they left the area after declaring a “Long March to Dhaka” program.

Their demands are mandatory tests for all candidates seeking entry into the ninth grade in engineering or for posts such as assistant engineer and equivalent, with eligibility restricted to those holding at least a BSc degree.

They also oppose promotions through quotas or by creating equivalent positions under different titles. They demand that recruitment examinations for the technical 10th grade or sub-assistant engineer positions be open to both diploma and BSc holders.

Legal measures must be taken against those using the engineer title without having a BSc degree in engineering. And non-accredited BSc engineering courses must be brought under IEB-BTEB accreditation following proper procedures.

Earlier, the student platform Engineers’ Rights Movement announced a boycott of classes and examinations with three demands, alleging that diploma holders were being recruited in the 9th grade while students of engineering universities were being deprived.

General students from Buet, as well as other engineering universities, joined the program.