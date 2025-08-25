Monday, August 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Visually impaired students offered Braille voting in Ducsu, but concerns remain

  • Authorities require students to apply separately for Braille ballots, creating extra hassle
  • Student leaders welcome the initiative but call for a simpler, more inclusive process
File image of Ducsu. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 25 Aug 2025, 11:38 AM

Visually impaired students will be able to cast their votes using the Braille method in the 2025 Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) and Hall Union elections.

An urgent notice signed by Chief Returning Officer Professor Dr Mohammad Jasim Uddin stated that voters wishing to vote through the Braille method must apply or directly communicate by August 26. Applications must be submitted to the Election Commissioner, while those for the Hall Union must be submitted to the Returning Officer of the respective residential hall.

Despite the initiative, visually impaired students have expressed mixed reactions.

Dhaka University student Tafsirul Islam said: “We, on behalf of the Physically Challenged Development Foundation (PDF), had placed the demand for voting through the Braille method to the Ducsu election returning officers. Perhaps as part of that, the authorities have taken this initiative. We certainly welcome this step. But every visually impaired voter has been asked to apply separately for a Braille ballot, which is an extra hassle for us.”

He added: “Visually impaired persons already face many obstacles in movement. On top of that, to vote, one has to apply in two places. To apply, one also needs help from someone else. As a result, many voters may not want to get involved in this hassle. Many may even choose not to come to vote.”

Tafsirul Islam is contesting as a member candidate from the Bamjot Protirodh Parishad panel in this year’s Ducsu election.

Speaking to the Dhaka Tribune, Tanmoy Ahmed, convener of the Dhaka University unit of the Physically Challenged Development Foundation (PDF), said: “This is undoubtedly an important step. We certainly welcome such initiatives. However, if the administration made the process easier, it would be more effective for the students with disabilities on campus. Otherwise, this initiative will not see the light of day.”

He further raised questions: “Firstly, the authorities already have all information about the students with disabilities. Then why should there be a need for a separate application? The matter is confusing. Secondly, if there is a plan to ensure voting rights for everyone, then why only two days’ notice? Thirdly, much of the campus infrastructure is not suitable for students with disabilities. In such a situation, how can a visually impaired student apply to two places? Actually, this should have been done by the authorities on their own initiative.”

He also warned: “If a suitable environment for voting is not created for students with disabilities, then they will be deprived of their constitutional voting rights. The administration must bear the responsibility. Such a half-hearted initiative is not acceptable.”

Topics:

Visually ImpairedDucsuDhaka University (DU)
Read More

Ducsu voter list withdrawn from website amid privacy concerns

Ducsu polls: DU requests BTRC to block pages to prevent cyberbullying, ensure fair polls

Chhatra Dal bars members from contesting outside party panel in Ducsu polls

'DU VC's remarks on Ducsu election misquoted'

DU VC: Dhaka University upholds legacy of protesting injustice

Social media smear campaign mars Ducsu election

Latest News

Israeli strikes in Yemen's capital kill six

Shakib joins 500 T20 wickets club

CA Yunus joins 'Stakeholders’ Dialogue' on Rohingya crisis in Cox’s Bazar

Sabalenka into US Open second round, Djokovic off the mark

Dhaka’s air turns ’unhealthy for sensitive groups’ Monday morning

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x