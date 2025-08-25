Visually impaired students offered Braille voting in Ducsu, but concerns remain

Visually impaired students will be able to cast their votes using the Braille method in the 2025 Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) and Hall Union elections.

An urgent notice signed by Chief Returning Officer Professor Dr Mohammad Jasim Uddin stated that voters wishing to vote through the Braille method must apply or directly communicate by August 26. Applications must be submitted to the Election Commissioner, while those for the Hall Union must be submitted to the Returning Officer of the respective residential hall.

Despite the initiative, visually impaired students have expressed mixed reactions.

Dhaka University student Tafsirul Islam said: “We, on behalf of the Physically Challenged Development Foundation (PDF), had placed the demand for voting through the Braille method to the Ducsu election returning officers. Perhaps as part of that, the authorities have taken this initiative. We certainly welcome this step. But every visually impaired voter has been asked to apply separately for a Braille ballot, which is an extra hassle for us.”

He added: “Visually impaired persons already face many obstacles in movement. On top of that, to vote, one has to apply in two places. To apply, one also needs help from someone else. As a result, many voters may not want to get involved in this hassle. Many may even choose not to come to vote.”

Tafsirul Islam is contesting as a member candidate from the Bamjot Protirodh Parishad panel in this year’s Ducsu election.

Speaking to the Dhaka Tribune, Tanmoy Ahmed, convener of the Dhaka University unit of the Physically Challenged Development Foundation (PDF), said: “This is undoubtedly an important step. We certainly welcome such initiatives. However, if the administration made the process easier, it would be more effective for the students with disabilities on campus. Otherwise, this initiative will not see the light of day.”

He further raised questions: “Firstly, the authorities already have all information about the students with disabilities. Then why should there be a need for a separate application? The matter is confusing. Secondly, if there is a plan to ensure voting rights for everyone, then why only two days’ notice? Thirdly, much of the campus infrastructure is not suitable for students with disabilities. In such a situation, how can a visually impaired student apply to two places? Actually, this should have been done by the authorities on their own initiative.”

He also warned: “If a suitable environment for voting is not created for students with disabilities, then they will be deprived of their constitutional voting rights. The administration must bear the responsibility. Such a half-hearted initiative is not acceptable.”