JnU students lock VC building over two-point demand

Students of Jagannath University staged a sit-in and locked the administrative building on Sunday, demanding the finalization of the Jagannath University Central Students’ Union (JnUCSU) policy, the announcement of a roadmap, and the provision of supplementary scholarships.

Around 3pm, students locked the main gate of the administrative building and began their sit-in.

Earlier at noon, they held a program titled "Break the Silence" in front of the vice-chancellor’s office.

The students said they have long been voicing their rightful demands. Due to the inefficiency and silence of the administration, no progress has been made. Therefore, they will continue their sit-in at the VC building until the demands are met.

AKM Rakib, president of the Jagannath University unit of the Students’ Rights Council, said: “We have given enough time. The policy was supposed to be formulated since May, but due to administrative inefficiency, it has not happened. We were thus compelled to begin this movement. Our main demand was to call a special syndicate meeting to finalize the decision, but the administration did not do so. We will not leave the VC building until our demands are fulfilled.”

Shahin Mia, member secretary of the university’s Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangshad (Baghchas) unit, said: “For one year, we have been placing our demands, but the administration has shown no visible action. From now on, we will not leave the VC building and will remain here until the demands are met.”

Abdul Alim Arif, general secretary of the Islami Chhatra Shibir unit, said: “We attempted twice to break the silence of the administration regarding our two-point demand. Students’ legitimate demands have been pending for a long time and the administration must explain the reasons behind this delay. Through this sit-in, we intend to ensure the fulfilment of our demands.”

In response, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Rezual Karim said: “We agree with the students’ demands, and they are logical. The final JnUCSU policy is not yet in our hands, but the committee is working on it. We expect to receive it soon. Once it is ready, we will place it before the syndicate on Tuesday, and afterwards, it will be forwarded to the UGC on Wednesday or Thursday. Once the ordinance is issued, the roadmap can be announced.”