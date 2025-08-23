Saturday, August 23, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
55-year-old injured in Mohakhali filling station fire, dies

 The victim had suffered 45 percent burns on his body

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 23 Aug 2025, 09:58 PM

A  55-year-old man who sustained severe burns in a fire at a filling station in Dhaka’s Mohakhali has died while undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The deceased was identified as Mir Hossain. He died around 3:45pm on Saturday, said Dr Shawon Bin Rahman, resident surgeon of the hospital.

Mir suffered burns on 45 percent of his body in the fire, which broke out at the filling station around 8:50pm on August 17. He was admitted to the emergency unit that night and later shifted to the ICU.

Topics:

Fire IncidentDiedMohakhali
