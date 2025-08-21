30 Brac ‘Swapnosarothi’ girls visit Supreme Court to inspire future women lawyers

To inspire future women leaders in law, 30 Brac "Swapnosarothi" girls visited the Supreme Court of Bangladesh on Thursday at the invitation of Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed.

The girls, members of ‘Swapnosarothi’—an initiative under Brac’s Social Empowerment and Legal Protection (Selp) program—were given a guided tour of the Supreme Court premises. Aspiring to build careers in the legal profession, they gained first-hand insights into the country’s judicial system.

Addressing the participants, Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed noted that women are progressing equally with men in education, qualifying through competitive examinations, and entering the workforce. “Although 10% of positions are reserved for women in recruitment, in my seven years with the Judicial Service Commission, I have never seen that quota applied. Women consistently earn their positions through merit, often outperforming their male counterparts,” he said.

The chief justice also highlighted the urgent need to end child marriage, describing it as deeply regrettable that harmful social practices persist despite laws and monitoring systems. He emphasised that awareness, women’s education, and empowerment are key to eliminating child marriage. He further recommended incorporating key aspects of law and fundamental constitutional rights into school curricula, reaffirming that the Constitution upholds equality without discrimination on the basis of race, religion, or language.

Justice Farah Mahbub of the Appellate Division lauded the girls’ determination and shared her vision of a judiciary where women would constitute 50% or more in the future, calling it a dream entrusted to the next generation.

Asif Saleh, executive director of Brac, explained that the participants are called ‘Swapnosarothi’ (Dream Chasers) because the initiative equips them with skills and confidence to turn aspirations into reality. Among 60,000 Swapnosarothi members nationwide, nearly 1,000 aspire to become lawyers or judges, and 30 were selected for this unique opportunity to visit the Supreme Court.

Brac officials present at the event included Shashwatee Biplob, associate director of Selp and Gender Justice and Diversity Program, and ATM Morshed Alam, lead of legal aid and policy advocacy and secretary to the governing body. The girls presented a scrapbook of letters and artwork to the chief justice and Justice Farah Mahbub, who in return gave them gifts. They also toured courtrooms to observe proceedings in session.

The visit was first proposed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed during a national workshop titled “Addressing Procedural Bottlenecks in Family Courts for Timely Justice”, organised by Brac on July 14, 2025. Organisers expressed hope that such initiatives would spark greater interest among young people in legal education and the judicial system.

Before visiting the Supreme Court, the group toured the Sir Fazle Hasan Abed Knowledge Hub at Brac Centre in Mohakhali, learning about the life and legacy of Brac’s founder. In a reflection session later, the girls shared their experiences and future aspirations.

Launched to foster empowerment and skills, ‘Swapnosarothi’ currently engages nearly 60,000 girls aged 13–17 across 2,400 villages in 31 districts of Bangladesh under Brac’s Selp program. Alongside raising awareness to prevent child marriage, the initiative equips girls with education, life skills, and confidence to pursue their dreams—an inspiration amplified by this Supreme Court visit.