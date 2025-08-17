JU dorm eviction drive meets resistance from former students

Ahead of the Jucsu election, the eviction drive carried out at Jahangirnagar University (JU) by the administration faced strong resistance from former students who continue to reside in the halls despite the end of their allotted tenure.

However, during the operation, most of the students refused to leave the halls and staged protests.

The drive began around 9pm on Saturday at AFM Kamaluddin Hall. Several locked rooms were sealed, and former students were instructed to vacate the dorms by Sunday.

The university proctor, Treasurer Professor Abdur Rab, Vice-Chancellors Dr Sohel Ahmed and Dr M Mahfuzur Rahman, along with provosts of various halls were present during the drive.

At around 11:30pm, while returning after the operation, a few former students struck the vehicle of the university treasurer, sparking tension. The protesting students said that after admission, they had to spend two to three years in “gonorooms” (overcrowded shared rooms).

They said they will not leave the dorms immediately. One protesting student, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “There is currently no seat crisis in the halls. We have already informed the authorities that we will vacate before the new students arrive. But the administration took a hasty decision and raided our rooms, sealing several of them. You can’t just leave the hall whenever you want.”

Regarding the matter, the university proctor and AFM Kamaluddin Hall provost Professor AKM Rashidul Alam said: “To ensure a fair Jucsu election, we have requested expired students to leave the halls. Fair elections are not possible if expired students remain in the dorms. That is why we carried out the drive. Such drives will be conducted in all halls, one by one. On Saturday night, during the operation in our hall, an untoward incident occurred, and there was a misunderstanding between the students and the treasurer sir. We will discuss the matter with the vice-chancellor.”