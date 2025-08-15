Dhanmondi 32 kept under tight security

Dhanmondi 32 was kept under tight security on Friday, with entry restricted for most visitors to prevent any untoward incidents surrounding the 50th death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

From early morning, access to the road in front of Bangabandhu’s demolished residence was restricted to journalists only. Law enforcement personnel were deployed in large numbers.

To strengthen security, barricades and barbed wire were installed on both sides of the road, while armoured vehicles and water cannons were kept on standby.

At the same time, loud music was played via soundboxes in Dhanmondi Lake Park. The organizers identified themselves as ordinary students.

At around 9:15am, a couple with three children arrived at the west side of Dhanmondi 32 to pay respects. They were involved in an argument with local party activists. The situation escalated, and police intervened to remove them.

On the east side of the road, two individuals attempting to pay tribute were reportedly dragged by their collars and beaten by local activists. Police later rescued them and took them to safety in a rickshaw.

At 10am, a woman from Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, attempting to lay flowers, was involved in a verbal altercation with police and local people. Denied entry for security reasons, the flowers in her hand were thrown to the ground.

The woman said: “Today is August 15. Bangabandhu was killed in this house. This is his house. I just want to lay flowers. I am asking for your help. Please help me.”

Police informed her that for security reasons, Dhanmondi 32 was closed and no one could be allowed in. She was later sent home by rickshaw.

Tamjid Islam, a member of Lalmatia thana Chhatra Dal, said: “She came here to become viral. Had she been a genuine Awami League supporter, she would not have come. Even senior party leaders were not present at the time.”

He added: “She repeatedly claimed that Hasina did not commit killings. Excited members of the public threw the flowers from her hands to the ground before allowing her to leave peacefully.”

Sub-Inspector Imran Hossain of Dhanmondi police station said: “A woman came to lay flowers. Considering the situation, she was asked to leave. The situation is now calm.”

At around 12:30pm, rickshaw puller Azizur Rahman arrived from Jatrabari with a bouquet of flowers. Present BNP activists allegedly assaulted him and damaged his rickshaw.

Azizur Rahman said he had bought the flowers for Tk400. "This is money I have earned with great hardship. I have been driving a rickshaw in Dhaka for two years. I have come here purely out of love for Bangabandhu," he added.

Police later took him to the station for questioning.

Tanzib, an activist of Gulshan Chhatra Dal, said: "We are stationed here to ensure that people in Dhanmondi can remain peaceful and that no unpleasant situations arise. A couple of Awami League supporters came, and we removed them."

Police reported that security had been strengthened since Thursday night. Three individuals were handed over to the police on suspicion of theft, snatching, or membership of banned organizations.

Dhanmondi police station Officer-in-Charge Keshainyu Marma said: “Extra forces were deployed beyond routine security. No intelligence suggested sabotage. Five suspected individuals were interrogated and verified. Necessary measures will be taken subsequently.”