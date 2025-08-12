Tuesday, August 12, 2025

JnU students protest PSC decision to merge Bangla-Linguistics department

Students vowed to protect Bangla literature’s identity, oppose discrimination and demand student-friendly policies

JnU students protest the PSC decision to merge the Bangla and Linguistics departments, marching from the departmental building around noon, circling the campus and concluding with a gathering at Shanto Chattar on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 12 Aug 2025, 06:58 PM

Students of the Department of Bangla at Jagannath University (JnU) held a protest rally opposing the "unreasonable" decision to merge the Department of Bangla and the Department of Linguistics into the BCS Education Cadre.

On Tuesday, a procession set out from the departmental building around noon, circled the campus and concluded with a gathering at Shanto Chattar.

During the event, the students declared their commitment to continue the movement to preserve the distinct identity of Bangla literature, oppose discrimination and demand student-friendly policies.

At the rally, Sajeeb, a student of the Bangla Department, said: “Bangla literature has its own unique identity. Linguistics is an entirely different subject. If linguistics is to be included in the education cadre, a separate cadre should be created; however, any attempt to merge it with Bangla literature will be met with strong resistance.”

Another student, SM Munna, said: "After August 5, we hoped the government would take student-friendly decisions, but this verdict has disappointed us. We have no objection to linguistics, but our concern lies with the discrimination.”

Students from various batches of the department were present at the rally.

Topics:

rallyJagannath University (JnU)
