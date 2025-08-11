Monday, August 11, 2025

JnU ragging: 3 suspended, 4 barred from classes

All seven students belong to the 2023-24 academic year (19th batch)

File image of Jagannath University (JnU). Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 11 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM

Jagannath University (JU) administration has suspended three students and barred four others from attending classes following allegations of ragging against students of the Islamic Studies Department for the 2024-25 academic year (20th batch).

All seven students belong to the 2023-24 academic year (19th batch).

This information was disclosed on Sunday through two separate notifications signed by the university’s Acting Registrar, Professor Dr Md Sheikh Gias Uddin.

The notification regarding the suspension states that, based on ragging complaints received from first-year students of the Islamic Studies Department and following the decision (Decision-1) of the Departmental Emergency Academic Committee meeting, the students Yubraj Hasan, Md Raziatun Nahar Nishu and Rohmatullah Maji of the 19th batch have been suspended.

The notification on class attendance restrictions states that, in light of ragging allegations received from first-year students and pursuant to the decision (Decision-2) of the Departmental Emergency Academic Committee meeting, the students Samia Akhi, Md Muinuddin, Md Mazharul Islam and Md.Rakib Hossain of the 19th batch has been barred from attending class activities.

Notably, the university has previously issued multiple notifications stating that administrative action will be taken if any student is found guilty of ragging new entrants.

Simultaneously, directives have been issued for the formation of special committees in each department to address such issues.

