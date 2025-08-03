Milestone School reopens on limited scale after 12-day closure

Following a tragic plane crash, Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Uttara reopened on Sunday on a “limited scale” after a 12-day closure.

According to the institution, a memorial gathering is scheduled for the day and academic activities will resume in a limited capacity.

On Saturday night, Shah Bulbul, the college’s Public Relations Officer, informed the media: “We have decided to reopen the campus from Sunday for students of grades nine through twelve on a limited scale.”

He said that although the regular schedule includes eight classes per day, the academic program will initially resume with only one or two classes.

“Our goal is to help students gradually return to normal life,” he added.

Shah Bulbul also noted that counseling services remain available.and a medical camp set up by the Bangladesh Air Force is currently operating on campus, offering both physical and mental health support.