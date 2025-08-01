Friday, August 01, 2025

Shahbagh blockaded for over 24hrs over July Charter demand

This has caused gridlock on surrounding roads

Protesters injured in the July uprising block Shahbagh intersection, causing heavy traffic and public inconvenience on August 01, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 01 Aug 2025, 02:25 PM

The capital’s Shahbagh intersection, one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares and a point to two major medical institutions on either side, has remained blockaded for more than 24 consecutive hours, as protesters demand the implementation of the July Charter, resulting in severe public suffering.

The sit-in, which began at 11am on Thursday and continued as of 12:30pm on Friday, is being organized by a platform named "July Warriors Council", demanding the swift implementation and institutionalization of the July Declaration and the July Charter.

Vehicular movement through this key intersection has been entirely halted, causing gridlock on surrounding roads.

Commuters have faced immense difficulty due to the blockade.

Traffic was diverted from Katabon, InterContinental Dhaka intersection, Matsya Bhaban and the road in front of Shahbagh police station.

Several motorcyclists expressed frustration over the disruption.

They said that what usually takes an hour now takes three due to recurring protests.

“We, too, participated in the July uprising. But now we are the ones facing the most hardship,” said a ride-sharing motorcyclist.

Arman Shafin, convener of the protesting council, said in his speech that the protest will continue until the government makes a positive and concrete decision.

“Participants from all 64 districts, including families of July martyrs and July warriors, have gathered here with their own food and necessities. We will remain here until a definitive decision is made,” he said.

Their list of demands includes official recognition of July martyrs and warriors, lifelong honor and state-guaranteed healthcare, education and welfare for affected families, government responsibility for the treatment, rehabilitation, employment and overall well-being of the wounded, lifetime honorable allowances for both the injured and martyrs’ families, the establishment of special legal aid and protection centers, prosecution of those responsible for repression in line with international standards and the formation of an independent commission for truth and justice.

The demonstrators remain firm in their demands, vowing to persist until meaningful governmental action is taken.

Shahbagh Shahbagh police station July Proclamation
