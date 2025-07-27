Milestone tragedy: Two more released from NIBPS

The National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery has released two more patients who were under treatment following last week's aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara, Dhaka, that left many dead and injured.

With this, a total of four patients have been discharged from the institute, its acting director, Prof Dr Md Nasir Uddin, told reporters on Sunday afternoon.

He said one of those discharged is Kazi Amzad Said, a rescuer who risked his life during the incident, and the other is Shabuja Akhter, a female staff member of Milestone School and College.

“Since their condition had improved significantly, we discharged them today,” the doctor added.

Currently, 34 patients are undergoing treatment at the institute; 28 are children and six are adults.

Among them, four are in the ICU, including two on life support, Nasir said.

"The two on life support are 14-year-old Ayan, with 40% burns and inhalation injury, and Nabid Nawaz, with 53% burns and inhalation injury."

Additionally, three patients are in the medical HDU, six are in the female HDU, eight are in the postoperative ward, and 12 are in cabins.

Dr Nasir added that among those hospitalized, four are in critical condition and nine are in serious condition.

Seven patients have inhalation injuries, and six have burns covering 30% or more of their bodies, he added.

No new patients were admitted to the ICU on Sunday, he said.

"However, the condition of four patients has worsened from serious to critical. They include 15-year-old Tasnia, with 35% burns and inhalation injury; 10-year-old Abidur Rahim, with 22% burns, and Nabid Nawaz (already in ICU) and Sehel Farabi Ayan, with 40% burns."

Meanwhile, strict access control remains in place at the institute. Only patients’ close relatives are being allowed inside.

Police, army personnel, and several volunteer groups are working to maintain order.