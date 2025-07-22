Calm returns to Secretariat

The situation around the Secretariat returned to normal Tuesday evening, after hours of tense standoff and repeated clashes between protesting students and law enforcement personnel.

Students from several colleges in the capital began gathering near Gate No. 1 of the Secretariat in the afternoon, demanding the resignation of Education Adviser CR Abrar.

At one point, the demonstrators broke the main gate and entered the premises, allegedly vandalizing property inside.

Police responded by firing tear gas and sound grenades in multiple rounds and carried out baton charges to disperse the students. As the clashes intensified, the protesters retreated towards the Gulistan National Stadium Market area, leading to further confrontations near Zero Point and adjoining roads.

In the evening, students began to vacate the streets, and the area was gradually brought under control. Police remained stationed near the Secretariat while additional personnel from the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Coast Guard, and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were deployed to maintain security.

Government staff who were stranded inside the Secretariat during the unrest were later seen leaving the premises through Gate No. 1 as the situation normalized.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital authorities reported that more than 70 students were injured during the clashes, mostly due to baton charges.

Several injured students received treatment at the hospital and were later released.