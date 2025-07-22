Milestone tragedy: Two patients at NIBPS suffering from critical burns

The National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS) is currently treating 42 victims of the Uttara plane crash. Among them, five patients have severe burns ranging between 40–79%, while two others are fighting for their lives with catastrophic burns of 80–95%.

The largest share of those still hospitalized—24 patients—have burns under 20%, and another nine fall within the 20–39% range.

Burn percentages were not recorded for three additional patients who remain admitted. According to analyzed hospital data, the survival rate among those with burns over 80% is low, making this one of Bangladesh’s most devastating pediatric burn emergencies in recent years.

Critical Patients

The two patients with 80–95% burns are at the highest risk, with doctors describing their condition as “extremely critical.” Among them, Nafis, a 9-year-old boy, has 95% burns and is in the ICU. Mahtab, a 14-year-old, has 85% burns.

Doctors at NIBPS warned that burns of this magnitude often leave less than a 20% chance of survival.

“Even if they survive the initial shock, infection and organ failure are constant threats,” said one senior burn surgeon. “We are throwing every resource we have at these cases, but 90% TBSA burns are almost unsurvivable without advanced support.”

He added that this was a deeply tragic incident in which many children lost their lives and others are in critical condition across various hospitals.

“No matter what happens in such a tragic incident, we will continue treatment to the very end. And we are working in such a way that no panic is created,” the surgeon added.

Dr Md Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the Chief Adviser, said: "The entire country is going through a bad time. The Burn Institute has an MoU with Singapore General Hospital. A request for technical assistance has been sent to them. They have received the case summary. At the moment, the Singapore High Commissioner is personally staying at Singapore General Hospital. The next steps will be taken after consulting on the cases here."

He added that among the 53 victims who came yesterday, eight more died at the Burn Institute on Monday night. The casualties were higher at two hospitals. Twenty-eight people are admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), where 15 bodies were also found. In addition, 42 people are admitted to the Burn Institute.

5 Severe (40–79%) Burns

The next group—five patients—have burns ranging from 40–79% TBSA. This includes four teenagers and one adult. Combining the 40–59% and 60–79% categories, these survivors remain in serious condition.

Makin (15) – 62%

Masuma (32) – 60%

Mahiya (15) – 50%

Rohan (14) – 50%

Ayan (14) – 40%

Moderate Burns (20–39%)

Nine patients fall within the moderate burn range of 20–39% TBSA. Outcomes in this group are generally favorable with consistent care, though recovery is still long and complex.

Samia (10) – 25%

Bappy (9) – 35%

Kabbo (13) – 20%

Abidur Rahman (10) – 20%

Ariyan Afif (12) – 35%

Saira (10) – 20%

Tasnia (15) – 35%

Raisa (11) – 20% (mixed burn)

Sayra Muntaha (child) – 20%

Many of these children were initially placed in high-dependency or post-operative wards rather than the ICU. Although not in immediate life-threatening condition, they still require extensive wound care, dressing changes, and reconstructive procedures to avoid long-term complications like contractures and scarring.

Doctors describe this group as having “the best recovery outlook,” but note that emotional trauma—especially for the children—will persist long after discharge.

23 Survivors with under 20% burns

The largest group—24 patients—suffer burns below 20% TBSA. Strikingly, more than 70% of them are children aged 9–14, reflecting the fact that most of the victims were students at Milestone School & College.

Some examples include:

Montaha (10) – 5%

Rupi Borno (10) – 6%

Jayana (13) – 8%

Payel (12) – 10%

Toufik (13) – 9%

Alvira (10) – 5%

Nusrat (12) – 6%

Zunayd (12) – 14%

Sreya (9) – 5%

Kafi Ahmed (10) – 10%

Ayat (14) – 12%

Sayema (9) – 8%

Mehrin (11) – 4%

Saiba Jahan (10) – 8%

Tasnia (10) – 5%

Niloy (10) – 18%

Jaima (10) – 19%

These children are in general or post-operative wards (POW), receiving regular dressing changes and pain management. Doctors say that although their burns are minor in percentage, the recovery—especially for young children—remains lengthy and painful.

A few adults are also in this category:

Asraful Islam (37) – 15%

Nishi (28) – 13%

Sumaiya Lorin (30) – 15%

Farjana Yeasmin (45) – 7%

Percent Not Recorded (3 Patients)

Three survivors have no recorded burn percentage in the available sheets:

Eusha (11)

Sayeba (9)

Limon (17, listed as heat burn)

They remain under medical care, with severity pending confirmation.

Children and teenagers dominate every severity band. Of the 42 survivors, at least 34 are under 18 (some listed only as “child,” so the actual pediatric share may be even higher). Even in the lowest burn category, most named patients are school-aged.

Across combined admission and death records, 10 named patients have been confirmed deceased (including one brought in dead). The vast majority of them had burns over 60%.

As of 5:30 pm yesterday, the death toll from the plane crash has risen to 31, with dozens still undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Dr Sayedur Rahman added that, according to reports from several hospitals, six bodies could not yet be identified. DNA samples have been collected. Additionally, one body was taken to Uttara Modern Hospital, three people were admitted to Dhaka Medical College, and one person was brought dead to United Hospital.