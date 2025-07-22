Fire breaks out at residential building in Shewrapara

A fire broke out at a residential building on Shamim Sarani in the Shewrapara area of Mirpur, Dhaka on Tuesday.

Three units of the Fire Service are currently working to bring the blaze under control.

According to the Fire Service, the fire was reported at 06:14pm, and firefighting units reached the scene by 06:29pm to begin containment efforts.

Md Shajahan Sikder, an official from the Fire Service, said the fire originated on the fourth floor of a seven-storey residential building.

He added that three units are engaged in firefighting operations, while two additional units are on standby.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage could not be confirmed immediately.