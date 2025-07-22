Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Fire breaks out at residential building in Shewrapara

Three units are working and two are on standby, says fire service official

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM

A fire broke out at a residential building on Shamim Sarani in the Shewrapara area of Mirpur, Dhaka on Tuesday.

Three units of the Fire Service are currently working to bring the blaze under control.

According to the Fire Service, the fire was reported at 06:14pm, and firefighting units reached the scene by 06:29pm to begin containment efforts.

Md Shajahan Sikder, an official from the Fire Service, said the fire originated on the fourth floor of a seven-storey residential building.

He added that three units are engaged in firefighting operations, while two additional units are on standby.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage could not be confirmed immediately.

Topics:

Fire Service and Civil DefenceFireMirpur
Read More

Parents desperately await news after aircraft crash at Milestone School

Fire destroys 30 shops at Narayanganj Hawkers’ Market

Explosion in old Dhaka leaves 5 family members critically injured

Wari chemical warehouse fire brought under control, 52 families rescued

6 muggers held over snatching 21L in Mirpur

Fire at Purana Paltan building under control

Latest News

Nahid: Govt inaction let Milestone crisis spiral out of control

ISPR: Army probing unwanted incident during Milestone rescue operation

Jamaat says Awami League exploiting Uttara jet crash, vows resistance

US announces leaving UN cultural body Unesco

IIX, Brac EPL Investments to develop Orange Bonds, Sukuk in Bangladesh

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x