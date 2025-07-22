Student protest in front of Secretariat, all gates closed

Students staged a protest in front of the Bangladesh Secretariat on Tuesday, demanding justice over the recent crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training jet on the campus of Milestone School and College in the capital.

They also raised concerns over various irregularities in the education sector and calling for the resignation of the advisers for law and education.

The demonstrators gathered in front of Gate No 1 of the Secretariat around 02:15pm and began their protest.

During the demonstration, all entry gates to the Secretariat were closed.

Eyewitnesses reported that students broke through police barricades and entered the Education Building.

Later, they marched from the Education Building to the Secretariat, prompting authorities to shut all the gates of the Secretariat.

In response, members of law enforcement took position inside the Secretariat gates.

Additionally, another group of students staged a protest in front of the main entrance of the Secretariat via the Dhaka Education Board office.

They demanded reevaluation of the results of students who failed the most recent SSC examinations.