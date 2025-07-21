Monday, July 21, 2025

Blood donation sought at burn institute following Uttara plane crash

While there is now an adequate supply of positive blood types, there remains a shortage of negative blood types

Medical staff and volunteers make urgent announcements seeking negative blood type donors as more than 60 victims of the Bangladesh Air Force training jet crash at Milestone School and College receive treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka on Monday, July 21, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 06:23 PM

More than 60 people injured in the Bangladesh Air Force training jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara have been admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, and urgent announcements for blood donations are being made both inside and outside the institute using megaphones.

On Monday afternoon, crowds of students and members of the public were seen arriving in groups to donate blood.

While there is now an adequate supply of positive blood types, there remains a shortage of negative blood types. As a result, continuous announcements are being made on-site, appealing for donors.

Outside the medical facility, a traffic police officer, Sayeed, was also using a handheld megaphone to call for negative blood type donations.

“The crisis is still ongoing,” he said.

Topics:

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF)Milestone College Plane CrashNational Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
