Blood donation sought at burn institute following Uttara plane crash

More than 60 people injured in the Bangladesh Air Force training jet crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara have been admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, and urgent announcements for blood donations are being made both inside and outside the institute using megaphones.

On Monday afternoon, crowds of students and members of the public were seen arriving in groups to donate blood.

While there is now an adequate supply of positive blood types, there remains a shortage of negative blood types. As a result, continuous announcements are being made on-site, appealing for donors.

Outside the medical facility, a traffic police officer, Sayeed, was also using a handheld megaphone to call for negative blood type donations.

“The crisis is still ongoing,” he said.