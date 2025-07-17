EWU holds commemorative lecture on evolving landscape of literary translation

East West University (EWU) organized the "7th Nahreen Khan Memorial Lecture" on Wednesday at the university’s Manjur Elahi Auditorium, where the lecture delved into the growing global recognition of translated works.

It was highlighted by prestigious awards like the International Booker Prize and the Commonwealth Short Story Prize which are increasingly embracing translated fiction from diverse linguistic traditions.

The event was dedicated to the memory of the late Nahreen Khan, a former EWU student and daughter of late Dr Akbar Ali Khan, former adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh.

The key speaker of the lecture was Dr Niaz Zaman, an educationist and Ekushey Padak 2025 recipient and retired professor of the English Department of Dhaka University.

Her lecture was titled “Literary Translation and Translators: Bangladesh and Beyond”.

A significant portion of the lecture was dedicated to "self-translation" where authors translate their works which was also explored such as Rabindranath Tagore.

His self-translation of "Gitanjali" which earned him the Nobel Prize was particularly highlighted for its powerful impact.

The lecture also navigated the complex debate surrounding cultural nuances in translation discussing the delicate balance between retaining and adapting culturally specific terms for a global audience.

The key focus of the lecture was on Bangladesh's burgeoning translation industry.

What began as a functional necessity for international organizations has evolved into a vibrant field driven by increased global interaction and a strong desire to showcase Bangladeshi literature.

While practical translation remains prevalent there has been a significant surge in literary translation from Bangla to English catering to the large Bengali diaspora and a new generation of English-educated Bangladeshis.

The lecture acknowledged the aspirations of Bangladeshi writers for international recognition often sought through English translations.

In her lecture she identified a major challenge as the international distribution of locally published Bangladeshi translations.

She suggested leveraging e-books and major international book fairs as crucial avenues to overcome this hurdle.

Literary journals and newspapers were also recognized for their role in promoting translated works.

The program featured addresses from several notable figures including Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, chairperson, Board of Trustees of EWU and former governor of Bangladesh Bank, Professor Dr Shams Rahman, vice-chancellor of EWU, Professor Dr Fakrul Alam, a former professor of the Department of English at Dhaka University and Air Cdre (retd) Ishfaq Ilahi Choudhury, treasurer of EWU.

Faculty members, students, EWU officials and relatives of the late Nahreen Khan gathered to honor her memory and contribute to the rich discourse on literary translation.