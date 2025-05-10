Saturday, May 10, 2025

‘March to Jamuna’ declared over delay in Awami League ban

The government is given a one-hour ultimatum, says Hasnat

NCP leader Hasnat Abdullah. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 May 2025, 09:21 PM

Hasnat Abdullah, the chief organizer (southern region) of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has issued a one-hour ultimatum to the government to ban the Awami League, warning that failure to comply would trigger a “March to Jamuna.”

We have not received any roadmap from the interim government so far. If we do not get a clear announcement within the next hour, we will declare a March to Jamuna,” he announced on Saturday from a mass gathering at Shahbagh intersection.

Hasnat said: “Banglamotor to Shahbagh will be occupied. We will take position at the Intercontinental Hotel intersection. The government is given a one-hour ultimatum.”

He added: “Let me tell the advisers clearly: do not delay in banning the Awami League. We still trust you. Go ahead and ban the Awami League.”

Awami LeagueHasnat AbdullahNational Citizen Party
