Saturday, May 10, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Shahbagh sit-in halts traffic, causes public suffering

Due to the public gathering, all connecting roads around Shahbagh intersection have been closed

Protest rally organized for banning Awami League on Saturday at Shahbag. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 May 2025, 07:12 PM

Protesters have been staging a sit-in demonstration at Shahbagh intersection since Friday, placing three demands including a ban on the Awami League, which has led to a complete halt in traffic and caused inconvenience to the general public.

Commuters who came to Shahbagh intersection on Saturday afternoon reported such suffering.

On-site observations show that due to the public gathering, all connecting roads around Shahbagh intersection have been closed.

Roads leading to Hotel Intercontinental, Matsya Bhaban, Katabon, and the road from in front of the museum towards TSC are all blocked. As a result, vehicles are using alternative routes.

Saiful Islam, who arrived at Shahbagh by rickshaw from Dhaka Medical College, said: “I am going to Karwan Bazar. Rickshaws are not going beyond Shahbagh. So I’ll get down here, cross the road, and take another rickshaw.”

Motorcyclist Tipu Sultan said: “I came from Bangshal. I thought I could go to Farmgate through the university area. But now I see the road is closed. I’ll have to take a long detour.”

Topics:

ProtestShahbaghTraffic congestion
Read More

Six-hour blockade in Shyamoli triggers traffic congestion, public suffering

Home adviser urges protesters to clear roads to ease public suffering

Blockade in Shyamoli: Public suffers in scorching heat

Students block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway protesting fellow’s death

Shahbagh blockade demanding ban on Awami League enters second day

DNCC rejects allegations of bias over water spraying at NCP's AL ban rally

Latest News

Six-hour blockade in Shyamoli triggers traffic congestion, public suffering

Tarique: Take action against those formed illegal parliaments, governments

Lutfey Siddiqi: There's a syndicate everywhere I look

Protesters block Dhaka-Chittagong highway for 3hrs demanding AL ban

Protest seeking AL ban: Crowd grows larger at Shahbagh

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x