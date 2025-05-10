Shahbagh sit-in halts traffic, causes public suffering

Protesters have been staging a sit-in demonstration at Shahbagh intersection since Friday, placing three demands including a ban on the Awami League, which has led to a complete halt in traffic and caused inconvenience to the general public.

Commuters who came to Shahbagh intersection on Saturday afternoon reported such suffering.

On-site observations show that due to the public gathering, all connecting roads around Shahbagh intersection have been closed.

Roads leading to Hotel Intercontinental, Matsya Bhaban, Katabon, and the road from in front of the museum towards TSC are all blocked. As a result, vehicles are using alternative routes.

Saiful Islam, who arrived at Shahbagh by rickshaw from Dhaka Medical College, said: “I am going to Karwan Bazar. Rickshaws are not going beyond Shahbagh. So I’ll get down here, cross the road, and take another rickshaw.”

Motorcyclist Tipu Sultan said: “I came from Bangshal. I thought I could go to Farmgate through the university area. But now I see the road is closed. I’ll have to take a long detour.”