Protesters block Dhaka-Chittagong highway for 3hrs demanding AL ban

The blockade began around 11am, disrupting vehicular movement in the area

Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 May 2025, 07:30 PM

A group of college and madrasa students, along with local residents, staged a road blockade in front of Dania College in Dhaka’s Jatrabari area on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway on Saturday, demanding a ban on the Awami League.

The blockade began around 11am, disrupting vehicular movement in the area.

A long tailback formed on the busy highway, with vehicles stranded under the scorching sun for hours.

Traffic Inspector Mahmudur Rahman, who was on duty at the scene, said the protesters withdrew the blockade around 1pm, after which traffic movement gradually returned to normal.

Earlier, in a Facebook post on Friday night, National Citizen Party (NCP) Southern Region Chief Organizer Hasnat Abdullah wrote that a mass gathering would be held at Shahbagh from 3pm on Saturday.

