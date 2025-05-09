Anti-AL protesters perform Jummah prayer in front of Jamuna

Protesters demanding a ban on the Awami League performed Friday's Jummah prayer in front of the chief adviser’s residence, the State Guest House Jamuna.

The imam leading the prayer was National Citizen Party leader Maulana Sanaullah

Earlier, NCP Chief Organizer (South) Hasnat Abdullah called for a mass rally to demand the ban of the Awami League after the prayer.

The mass rally is scheduled to take place in front of the water fountain on Mintu Road, near the chief adviser’s residence.

Since 10pm on Thursday night, protests demanding the ban of the Awami League have been taking place in front of the chief adviser’s residence, led by the NCP, Shibir, Inquilab Mancha, and other organizations.

Since morning, leaders and activists from NCP and various other organizations have been protesting in front of the main gate of Jamuna, shouting slogans demanding the ban of the Awami League and the trial of Sheikh Hasina.