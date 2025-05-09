Anti-AL protesters plan mass rally, stage construction underway

Protesters demanding a ban on the Awami League are planning a mass rally after Friday's Jummah prayer in front of the chief adviser’s residence, State Guest House Jamuna, where a stage is being constructed near the InterContinental Dhaka.

Leaders and activists from various political parties and organizations, including the National Citizen Party (NCP), Jamaat-e-Islami, Hefazat-e-Islam, Islami Andolan, and Khelafat Majlis, are expected to join the program.

The protest initially began at 10pm on Thursday with activists from the NCP. They were later joined by members of Islami Chhatra Shibir and Islami Chhatra Andolan.

Since morning, protesters have continued chanting slogans and singing revolutionary songs.

Central leaders, including the NCP’s chief organizer for the north, Sarjis Alam, are present at the scene.

Although no senior leaders are present, activists from the Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam have joined the sit-in program.

Nahidul Islam, a leader from Hefazat, said a large gathering is expected after the Jummah prayer, with participation from people of all walks of life.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies remain on high alert along the surrounding roads.

Protesters have declared they will not leave until the Awami League is banned and the president is removed.

Earlier, on Thursday night, NCP Chief Organizer (Southern Region) Hasnat Abdullah announced on Facebook that the sit-in in front of the chief adviser’s residence in Jamuna would continue every night from 10pm until a clear roadmap for banning the Awami League is announced.

“We will not align with anyone whose agenda does not include a clear statement for banning the genocidal Awami League,” Hasnat said.

After 10pm, protesters began their sit-in in front of Jamuna.

However, as of now, no officials from the chief adviser’s office or relevant authorities have made contact with the protesters.