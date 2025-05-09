Hasnat calls for mass rally after Jummah prayer to demand Awami League ban

National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Organizer Hasnat Abdullah on Friday called upon the public to transform the stretch of road from the fountain in front of the State Guest House Jamuna, the official residence of the chief adviser, to the InterContinental and Banglamotor into "a sea of people" after the Jummah prayer, to demand a ban on the Awami League.

Leaders and activists from the NCP, along with several other organizations, began a sit-in at 10pm the previous night in front of Jamuna, with the demand.

From there, they set up a stage and announced their plans to continue the movement.

Speaking in the morning, Hasnat said: “We urge people from all over Bangladesh to come out. Just as you joined the people's movement on August 5 and in July, come out now in the same way. We will turn the road from the fountain in front of Jamuna, past the InterContinental, to Banglamotor into a human sea. We will not return home until the Awami League is banned.”

He said that the interim government was formed upon the blood of martyrs and the injured. "We expected this government to bring the perpetrators of mass killings—the Awami League—to justice. Unfortunately, we have not seen that. We suspect that under the guise of delayed justice, the interim government is giving the Awami League time to reorganize. As in the past, the Awami League is carrying out secret attacks.”

Hasnat continued: “Our expectation was that the interim government’s first and foremost reform would be to declare the genocidal Awami League a terrorist organization. However, some advisers are reluctant. If you believe you can rehabilitate the fascist Awami League, know that that is precisely why we have returned to stand in front of Jamuna.

“With respect to Prof Yunus, we want to say that there will be no more excuses. You call the Awami League a political party, but it is not a political party. During Sheikh Mujib’s rule, 30,000 JaSaD members were killed. Due to looting, the 1974 floods claimed the lives of 1.4 million people. Before taking power, we witnessed Hasina’s use of clubs and spears. We saw people being beaten to death with those weapons in front of Baitul Mukarram. Patriotic BDR members were killed. Pious brothers were massacred in the dark of night at Shapla Chattar.”

Calling the Awami League historically bloodstained, the NCP leader said: “Patriotic fighters in the anti-Modi movement were killed. Through judicial killings, Islamic scholars and clerics were murdered. Layer after layer of history is soaked in the blood spilt by this party.

"Most recently, to hold onto power, the Awami League committed more killings. Hundreds of mothers lost their sons. They monopolized elections and hijacked democracy. Anyone who considers the Awami League a political party—we do not consider them patriotic Bangladeshis.”

He said: “If you think banning just the Jubo League and Swechchhasebak League will appease us, that will not be tolerated. We will not move from here until the Awami League’s registration is cancelled and the party is banned.”

Hasnat concluded: “A stage is being set up at the fountain in front of Jamuna. After Friday prayers, we call on all parties, people of different views and ideologies, anti-fascist political groups, and cultural forces to unite. If the Awami League is declared a terrorist organization, we will return home.”