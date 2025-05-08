Protest at DU: BDSC urges justice for AL crimes, resignation of advisers

A group of Dhaka University students, mostly leaders and activists from the Bangladesh Democratic Student Council’s DU unit, held a protest rally demanding accountability from advisers for allegedly providing a safe exit to former president Abdul Hamid and Awami League leaders.

Protesters also called for the arrest and swift prosecution of Awami League officials.

The rally took place at the base of the Raju Memorial Sculpture at Dhaka University on Thursday, around 8pm.

Rezwan Ahmed Refat, joint secretary of the Bangladesh Democratic Students’ Council Dhaka University branch, cited BNP’s statement on Awami League members with clean images joining their party.

He expressed skepticism about the steps BNP and allied parties would take regarding the demand to ban the Awami League after the election.

“The advisers who are now opposing the ban on the Awami League are providing a safe exit to the corrupt Awami League leaders. We call on you to resign; otherwise, the students of Bangladesh will drag you down from your positions,” he added.

Habibur Rahman, DU BDSC member, said the primary duty of the interim government was to bring the Awami League to justice.

“Bring the Awami League to justice and alleviate the suffering of the martyrs’ families. Otherwise, step down from power. The country cannot be run by an NGO-style government,” he added.