Thursday, May 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Protest at DU: BDSC urges justice for AL crimes, resignation of advisers

Protesters also called for the arrest and swift prosecution of Awami League officials

DU BDSC activists protested at Raju Sculpture on Thursday, May 8, 2025, demanding accountability for advisers over ex president Hamids safe exit. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 08 May 2025, 10:51 PM

A group of Dhaka University students, mostly leaders and activists from the Bangladesh Democratic Student Council’s DU unit, held a protest rally demanding accountability from advisers for allegedly providing a safe exit to former president Abdul Hamid and Awami League leaders.

Protesters also called for the arrest and swift prosecution of Awami League officials.

The rally took place at the base of the Raju Memorial Sculpture at Dhaka University on Thursday, around 8pm.

Rezwan Ahmed Refat, joint secretary of the Bangladesh Democratic Students’ Council Dhaka University branch, cited BNP’s statement on Awami League members with clean images joining their party.

He expressed skepticism about the steps BNP and allied parties would take regarding the demand to ban the Awami League after the election.

“The advisers who are now opposing the ban on the Awami League are providing a safe exit to the corrupt Awami League leaders. We call on you to resign; otherwise, the students of Bangladesh will drag you down from your positions,” he added.

Habibur Rahman, DU BDSC member, said the primary duty of the interim government was to bring the Awami League to justice.

“Bring the Awami League to justice and alleviate the suffering of the martyrs’ families. Otherwise, step down from power. The country cannot be run by an NGO-style government,” he added.

Topics:

Abdul HamidRaju Memorial SculptureAwami League (AL)Interim government
Read More

Hasnat announces sit-in in front of chief adviser’s residence

Sarjis: No corridor in hill tracts without public mandate

Home adviser: Will quit if fail to punish those who helped Hamid to fly abroad

3 officials suspended over former president Abdul Hamid’s departure

Abdul Hamid departs Bangladesh for Thailand

Ali Riaz: Efforts underway to build long-aspired democratic state structure

Latest News

Case filed against Hasina, former CECs for holding voter-less elections

Hasnat announces sit-in in front of chief adviser’s residence

Sarjis: No corridor in hill tracts without public mandate

Jammu under drone attack as India, Pakistan trade accusations

White smoke signals Catholic Church has new pope

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x