Thursday, May 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

DNCC says no to battery-run rickshaw on main roads

The DNCC administrator said a high-level committee will soon be formed to set E-Rickshaw policies and standards

DNCC Administrator Mohammad Azaz. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 30 Apr 2025, 10:11 PM

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) administrator Mohammad Azaz on Wednesday said battery-run rickshaws will not be allowed to run on the main roads of the capital.

“From now on, we will no longer allow any battery-run rickshaw to be operated on the capital’s highways,” the DNCC administrator said at a seminar organized by DNCC to determine policies and measures regarding battery-run rickshaw operation in the city and to follow up on the updates of developing standard prototypes of E-Rickshaw.

“However, we will allow E-Rickshaw to operate on the internal roads, maintaining the standard,” he added.

The DNCC administrator announced that a high-level committee will be formed soon to determine the policies and standards of the E-Rickshaw.

In the seminar, the DNCC authority called upon the prototype manufacturing companies to follow the proposal of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology’s (Buet) BEPRC Easy Bike project.

DNCC Chief Executive Officer Abu Sayeed Md Kamruzzaman, NDC Chief Engineer Brig Gen Md Moin Uddin, DNCC General Manager (Transport) Abdullah Al Masud, and representatives from battery-run rickshaw (E-Rickshaw) manufacturing companies were present at the seminar.

Topics:

BuetAuto RickshawDhaka North City Corporation (DNCC)
Read More

Salman, Anisul, ex-IGP Abdullah remanded again

How can Dhaka solve its autorickshaw problem?

DNCC administrator: No battery-run autorickshaws on main roads

Autorickshaw driver rally foiled in Chittagong, 3 detained

DNCC to publish project details online to ensure accountability

DNCC: Drive against autorickshaw workshops, charging stations soon

Latest News

Bangladesh crush Zimbabwe by an innings in second Test

Home adviser: Japan's partnership in agricultural development to be further enhanced

CA Press Wing debunks Tania Amir's statements over BDR mutiny

Historic May Day to be observed on Thursday

US imposes sanctions to curb Iran oil despite talks

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x