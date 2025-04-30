DNCC says no to battery-run rickshaw on main roads

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) administrator Mohammad Azaz on Wednesday said battery-run rickshaws will not be allowed to run on the main roads of the capital.

“From now on, we will no longer allow any battery-run rickshaw to be operated on the capital’s highways,” the DNCC administrator said at a seminar organized by DNCC to determine policies and measures regarding battery-run rickshaw operation in the city and to follow up on the updates of developing standard prototypes of E-Rickshaw.

“However, we will allow E-Rickshaw to operate on the internal roads, maintaining the standard,” he added.

The DNCC administrator announced that a high-level committee will be formed soon to determine the policies and standards of the E-Rickshaw.

In the seminar, the DNCC authority called upon the prototype manufacturing companies to follow the proposal of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology’s (Buet) BEPRC Easy Bike project.

DNCC Chief Executive Officer Abu Sayeed Md Kamruzzaman, NDC Chief Engineer Brig Gen Md Moin Uddin, DNCC General Manager (Transport) Abdullah Al Masud, and representatives from battery-run rickshaw (E-Rickshaw) manufacturing companies were present at the seminar.