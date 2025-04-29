Ali Riaz: Dialogue success depends on unity of democratic forces

National Consensus Commission Vice Chairman Prof Ali Riaz on Tuesday said the success of the ongoing political dialogue depends on the unity of democratic forces in Bangladesh.

“The extent of our success depends on how united the democratic forces in Bangladesh can remain,” he said while delivering the opening speech during the dialogue between the National Consensus Commission and the Revolutionary Workers Party held at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad Complex.

Talking about the ongoing series of dialogues with political parties, Prof Riaz said there is a consensus on many issues. “We also see differences of opinion on various matters, which we aim to resolve through discussions. A democratic society is inherently pluralistic. We will not all speak the same language, but we share a common goal. That is where we are united, and we will continue to remain so.”

He said: “We want — and the people of the country want — that we do not miss this opportunity. It’s time to initiate the process of genuine state-building.”

A 10-member delegation of the Revolutionary Workers Party, led by its general secretary Saiful Haque, joined the talks with Prof Ali Riaz presiding.

Consensus Commission members Safar Raj Hossain, Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar and Dr Iftekharuzzaman were present at the discussion, moderated by Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haider.