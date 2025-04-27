Data entry operator candidates protest at EC, demand written exam

Candidates who passed the preliminary exam for the Data Entry Operator position are protesting in front of the Election Commission (EC) building, demanding a written exam.

On Sunday, they held a protest rally in front of the EC building in Agargaon, Dhaka, reports Bangla Tribune.

The protesters are not allowing anyone to enter the commission building, causing inconvenience to ordinary people who have come for NID services.

One protester from Patuakhali said: "We have passed the preliminary exam. Now we are protesting for the written exam. We won’t let anyone enter unless the commission announces a decision."

The protesters claim that, according to the recruitment notice of 2019, the preliminary exam was held on June 16, 2023, and the results were announced on March 28, 2024.

There are allegations that 741 people were declared successful in the EC's preliminary exam without actually taking it.

Additionally, 55 people were newly appointed through outsourcing on April 9, 2024.

They also claim that the written exam for those who passed the preliminary exam in 2019 has been postponed twice.

In response, the additional secretary of the EC stated that the process of filling vacant positions is ongoing, and a decision regarding the postponed written exam for the Data Entry Operator position will be made after a review.