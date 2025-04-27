East West University hosts 4th Economics Research Conclave 2025

The Department of Economics of East West University (EWU) successfully hosted the 4th East West Economics Research Conclave 2025, a two-day international conference held in a hybrid format on Friday and Saturday (April 25– April 26) at the EWU Campus in Aftabnagar, Dhaka.

The conclave served as a dynamic platform bringing together both established and emerging researchers to present their work, gain valuable feedback and engage in insightful discussions on a wide range of economic issues.

The inaugural session witnessed the presence of distinguished guests and speakers.

Dr Khalilur Rahman, the national security adviser of Bangladesh, highlighted the paramount importance of institutional strengthening and visionary leadership in the pursuit of sustainable development.

His Excellency PARK Young Sik, the ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh, delivered a compelling keynote address drawing valuable lessons from Korea’s remarkable development journey that could be relevant for Bangladesh.

Dr Monzur Hossain, member of the General Economics Division, graced the occasion as a special guest, emphasizing the crucial roles of infrastructure development, social sector investment and economic diversification in Bangladesh's progress.

Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, chairperson of EWU’s Board of Trustees and former Governor of Bangladesh Bank, underscored the significance of land reform, investment in knowledge and attracting quality Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for achieving sustainable and inclusive growth.

Professor Dr Shams Rahman, the vice chancellor of EWU, delivered a welcome address and Dr Muntasir Chaudhury, associate professor and chairperson of the Department of Economics at EWU, facilitated the session.

The conclave attracted approximately 200 participants and featured the presentation of 19 high-quality research papers.

These contributions covered a diverse array of critical economic topics including climate change, labor markets, gender dynamics, health economics and energy economics.

Researchers from India, Nepal and the USA alongside Bangladeshi scholars submitted their works.

Faculty members and students from EWU actively participated throughout the event.