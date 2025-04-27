Monday, April 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

East West University hosts 4th Economics Research Conclave 2025

The conclave provided a vibrant platform for researchers to present their work, receive feedback and engage in discussions on diverse economic issues

Dr Khalilur Rahman speaking at inaugural of East West University hosts 4th Economics Research Conclave 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 27 Apr 2025, 11:39 AM

The Department of Economics of East West University (EWU) successfully hosted the 4th East West Economics Research Conclave 2025, a two-day international conference held in a hybrid format on Friday and Saturday (April 25– April 26) at the EWU Campus in Aftabnagar, Dhaka.

The conclave served as a dynamic platform bringing together both established and emerging researchers to present their work, gain valuable feedback and engage in insightful discussions on a wide range of economic issues.

The inaugural session witnessed the presence of distinguished guests and speakers.

Dr Khalilur Rahman, the national security adviser of Bangladesh, highlighted the paramount importance of institutional strengthening and visionary leadership in the pursuit of sustainable development.

His Excellency PARK Young Sik, the ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh, delivered a compelling keynote address drawing valuable lessons from Korea’s remarkable development journey that could be relevant for Bangladesh.

East West University hosts 4th Economics Research Conclave 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune

Dr Monzur Hossain, member of the General Economics Division, graced the occasion as a special guest, emphasizing the crucial roles of infrastructure development, social sector investment and economic diversification in Bangladesh's progress.

Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, chairperson of EWU’s Board of Trustees and former Governor of Bangladesh Bank, underscored the significance of land reform, investment in knowledge and attracting quality Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for achieving sustainable and inclusive growth.

Professor Dr Shams Rahman, the vice chancellor of EWU, delivered a welcome address and Dr Muntasir Chaudhury, associate professor and chairperson of the Department of Economics at EWU, facilitated the session.

The conclave attracted approximately 200 participants and featured the presentation of 19 high-quality research papers.

These contributions covered a diverse array of critical economic topics including climate change, labor markets, gender dynamics, health economics and energy economics.

Researchers from India, Nepal and the USA alongside Bangladeshi scholars submitted their works.

Faculty members and students from EWU actively participated throughout the event.

Topics:

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)Republic of KoreaEast West University (EWU)
Read More

EWU celebrates its 24th convocation on Wednesday

EWU hosts certificate giving ceremony of Teaching for Active Learning

NCP highlights $15b FDI by 2035

EWU honours alumnus Ekushey Padak recipient Avro co-founder Rifat Nabi

EWU arranges a Merit Scholarship Awarding Ceremony

EWU achieves ACBSP accreditation, introduces emergency ambulance service

Latest News

ICT sets May 25 for submitting probe report in Ashulia mass killing case

Standard Bank holds 48th board meeting

3 killed in Kishoreganj lightning strikes

Suspect charged with murder in Canada car attack that killed 11

Fires rage two days after Iran port blast killed 46

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x