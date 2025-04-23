BracU celebrates ‘Chinese Language Day 2025’

Brac University hosted a program titled “Celebrating Chinese Language Day 2025” with the theme “Zero Distance to Chinese Language” at its Merul Badda campus in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The Chinese language is one of six official languages of the United Nations which are celebrated on six separate days for the promotion of multilingualism and cultural diversity.

The UN celebrates Chinese language day on April 20. The celebrations at Brac University were organized by the Brac Institute of Languages (BIL) while the organizing adviser was the Embassy of China in Bangladesh.

Speaking as a special guest, Cultural Counselor at the Chinese Embassy Li Shao Feng said: “Chinese language is not only a means of communication, but every character of this language is a carrier of civilization.”

“President Xi Jinping has long emphasized the importance of dialogue between civilizations in building a better world. Through the exchange of language and culture, the friendship between Bangladesh and China will be elevated to a higher level,” he said.

“I think Brac University will be one of the platforms to elevate Bangladesh and China's friendship to a higher level,” he added.

Referring to the recent visit of the chief adviser to the interim government to China, Feng said this year marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Bangladesh, a year of people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

This year, the diplomatic relations between the two countries have deepened through the visit of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus. In addition, new avenues of cultural and educational exchanges have been opened between the two countries, he said.

Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed, adviser and founder of the BIL, pointed out that Brac University students were able to participate in different cultural and educational exchanges thanks to the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh.

In addition, Yang Hui, chinese director of Confucius Institute at the University of Dhaka, Ma Xiaowan, chinese director of Confucius Institute at North South University, and teachers and students of Brac University were present.

The event began with the playing of the national anthem of Bangladesh and then of China.

The daylong event included an open discussion on learning the Chinese language. It highlighted various scholarship opportunities in China for Bangladeshi students.

Guests enjoyed traditional Chinese lion dances, songs, ancient style dances, and Sichuan opera during the event.