Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Mahfuj: Information offices must work to combat rumors, disinformation locally

Mentioning that information officers have an important role in ensuring free flow of information, he urged the authorities concerned to provide befitting training to the local information officers

File image of Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam. Photo: Facebook/Mahfuj Alam
Update : 22 Apr 2025, 08:26 PM

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Mahfuj Alam has urged officials and employees of district information offices to actively counter rumours and disinformation at the local level.

"Officials and employees of district information offices should work to combat rumours and misinformation locally along with playing an effective role in promoting important local public issues," he said at a focus group discussion organized by the Mass Communication Department on Tuesday. 

Highlighting the potential of district information offices in raising public awareness, Mahfuj Alam said that these offices should carry out publicity campaigns in coordination with the district administration, local journalists, and community leaders.

Stressing on expediting the construction of the district information complex across the country, he said that these complexes will play an effective role in preserving and disseminating information to a great extent. 

Mentioning that information officers have an important role in ensuring free flow of information, he urged the authorities concerned to provide befitting training to the local information officers.

Information and Broadcasting Ministry Secretary Mahbuba Farjana said that the communication between district information officers and local journalists should be enhanced to check rumour and disinformation. 

She urged the district information officers to play a responsible role in preventing rumors and disinformation.

Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Managing Director and Chief Editor Mahbub Morshed, Mass Communication Department (MCD) DG Faizul Haque, Principal Information Officer Md Nizmul Kabir, Department of Films and Publications DG Khaleda Begum, Bangladesh Journalists Welfare Trust Managing Director Muhammad Abdullah, Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education Director Md Abed Nomani, former secretary Syed Suja Uddin Ahmed and MCD former DG Md Abdul Mannan, among others, were present at the event.

Mahfuj Alam
