Martyred Intellectuals Memorial being renovated, not demolished, authorities clarify

Authorities have clarified that the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in Mirpur, Dhaka, is not being demolished but is instead undergoing renovation, following the circulation of several photos and videos on social media that appeared to show the structure being dismantled.

A visit to the site on Tuesday revealed that renovation work was indeed underway, with the area fenced off with tin sheets.

The aforementioned footage showed bricks being removed from parts of the memorial and debris scattered over the structure. Some sections had chipped plaster as well.

These visuals sparked public concern and negative reactions.

Bricks were being removed from the core structure, and new bricks were stacked nearby for use, the visit revealed.

When asked, several people present at the site said they are unaware of the reason behind the work, while some expressed scepticism about whether such intervention is even necessary.

Md Shamim, a regular jogger in the area who lives nearby, said: “I suddenly noticed that the memorial was being dismantled. Out of curiosity, I asked the workers what was going on. They said the bricks had lost their temper. But from what I saw, the bricks looked like they could easily last another 100 years.”

He alleged that the structure is solid and does not require repairs. “It is being taken apart unnecessarily. The government’s money is being wasted.”

Another local, Anwar Hossain, said: “I was curious as to why the memorial was being torn down, especially given the current situation in the country. When I asked the workers, they told me it is just being renovated.”

Engineer Atowar Rahman, who is overseeing the renovation work, said: “The memorial is not being torn down. It is painted every year, which costs a lot. This time, the bricks are being replaced to avoid recurring expenses. There will be no change to the original design. It will look exactly the same—just with new bricks. We have a brick count and drawings. Everything is being done accordingly.”

When asked why new bricks were needed, he explained: “Water used to accumulate on the plaza in front of the memorial during rain due to a poor drainage system. That is now being fixed, and new bricks will be laid. The floor tiles on the plaza will be replaced with marble to increase durability. If the floor is redone and the structure just painted, it would look mismatched—hence the decision to replace the bricks too. The design will not be violated in any way. That’s simply not possible.”

He added: “The existing bricks have largely lost their temper. They could last another 20 years, perhaps, but annual repainting costs Tk50 lakh. After renovation, we hope that it will not be necessary anymore.”

Although the land where the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial stands belongs to the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, the adjacent cemetery falls under Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), which is responsible for its maintenance.

The renovation work is currently being conducted by the Public Works Department (PWD), according to Atowar Rahman.

It was also observed that a building is under construction within the memorial grounds.

Engineer Atowar said: “This will be a multipurpose building. When the prime minister or president comes to pay their respects, they will be able to sit here. There will be a small prayer area as well. The building will not be used for any other purpose.”

Rashed Ahsan, executive engineer of the PWD in Mirpur, reaffirmed that the memorial is not being torn down but repaired.

“This is a national monument—there’s no question of demolishing it. Due to years of use, some parts have been damaged—bricks have faded, and some sections are broken or decayed. We are rebuilding it in the exact same manner. You will see that the core structure itself remains untouched,” he said.