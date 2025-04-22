Dhaka City College to remain closed for two days

Dhaka City College will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a notice issued by the college authorities on Tuesday, following a clash between Dhaka City College and Dhaka College students.

Following the two-day closure, the college will also observe the weekly holidays on Friday and Saturday, effectively remaining closed for four consecutive days.

The notice, signed by acting principal Professor FM Mobarak Hossain, says all classes and examinations scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday have been suspended due to unavoidable circumstances.

A source at Dhaka City College said a clash broke out between students of Dhaka City College and Dhaka College around 11am on Tuesday after a student from each institution was assaulted.

College insiders said such incidents have become frequent due to the inaction of the college authorities.

They claimed that the college management remains silent when students leave the campus without supervision, and when clashes seem imminent, the acting principal and other officials lock themselves inside their rooms instead of intervening.

Students alleged that the violence erupted after a Dhaka College student was assaulted.

They added that the repeated conflicts stem from the lack of communication between the administrations of Dhaka City College and Dhaka College.