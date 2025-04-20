Bodies of couple recovered from home in Wari

Police from Wari Police Station have recovered the bodies of a couple from a residence on Hare Street in Wari, Dhaka.

The deceased were identified as Md Muid, 35, son of Md Musa from Araikandi village in Titas upazila of Comilla, and his wife Ayrin Akhter, 32, daughter of Joynal Abedin of Miaji Bari in Chauddagram upazila of the same district.

Wari Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Kawsar Ahmed said the bodies were found on the bed of their rented fifth-floor apartment in Jamjam Tower, Hare Street, on Saturday night after receiving a report.

Following legal procedures, the bodies were sent to the Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy.

Among the two, the husband's body was partially decomposed, indicating he had died several days earlier.

Police suspect that the husband, who was a cancer patient, died first. His wife may have committed suicide later due to mental distress caused by his death. The exact cause will be confirmed after the autopsy report.

According to the landlord, Mr Nur Hossain, the couple had been living in the flat for the past 5–6 years. He mentioned that Muhid had been ill for a long time and had been unable to pay rent since August.

The landlord said he last spoke to them over the phone on Thursday about collecting rent. After repeated calls went unanswered, he visited the apartment and found the collapsible gate locked from inside. Receiving no response after knocking, he informed the police. Police later arrived and recovered the bodies.

